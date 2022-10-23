After Kareem Hunt touchdown, Browns trail Ravens 23-20 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Could the Ravens squander another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter?

It’s not out of the question, as the Browns have gotten into the end zone to make the score 23-20 with 9:00 left in the contest.

Hunt’s 2-yard run capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took just 2:24 off the clock. Cleveland used an effective no-huddle approach, getting 12-, 12-, and 22-yard runs by running back Nick Chubb to get deep into Baltimore territory.

Then Hunt came in to finish things off, going 6 yards and then putting the ball in the box with a 2-yard TD.

Chubb now has 86 yards with a touchdown.

Cleveland’s defense, which has struggled all year, will need to get a big stop.

But the Browns will need to complete a comeback without some key players. Tight end David Njoku has been ruled out with an ankle injury. And tight end Pharaoh Brown is questionable to return with a neck injury.