After two Justin Herbert turnovers, Seahawks lead Chargers 17-0

Getty Images

The Chargers are off to a bad start at home against the Seahawks.

After the Seahawks took a 7-0 lead with quarterback Geno Smith‘s 20-yard touchdown to Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception over the middle to safety Ryan Neal.

It didn’t take Seattle long to take full advantage of the turnover, with running back Kenneth Walker taking a 12-yard run into the end zone for a 14-0 advantage.

Then on the next drive, Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor strip-sacked Herbert. With a favorable bounce, Taylor picked up the football and returned it to the Chargers’ 19-yard line.

But a third-down sack kept Seattle out of the end zone, and the team settled for a 46-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers for a 17-0 lead.

With 1:08 left in the first quarter, the Chargers are averaging just 2.9 yards per play, have managed two first downs, and are 0-3 on third down.