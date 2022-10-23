Andrew Adams pick-six gives Titans 10-0 lead over Colts

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 23, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Ryan‘s turnover issues have struck once again in Nashville.

A promising Colts drive in the second quarter ended in disappointment, as Titans defensive back Andrew Adams intercepted a Ryan pass and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown.

Indianapolis had run eight plays to get down to the Tennessee 28. But the ninth was a bad pick for Ryan. He was looking for Parris Campbell on the left side but Adams jumped the route and turned it into a defensive score.

It was the first pick-six of Adams’ career.

The Titans had opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal by Randy Bullock in the first quarter.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Andrew Adams pick-six gives Titans 10-0 lead over Colts

  1. Nice missed facemask call on Tennessee. Knew this game would be a battle with the refs. It’s always the same bogus officiating in favor of Tennessee

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.