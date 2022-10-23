Antoine Winfield being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

The Buccaneers offense can’t find first gear and their defense looks like it will be without a key player for the rest of Sunday afternoon’s game in Charlotte.

Safety Antoine Winfield has gone to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. Winfield was injured early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

The Bucs have also ruled cornerback Anthony Chesley out with a hamstring injury and cornerback Carlton Davis was ruled out ahead of kickoff.

On the Panthers side, cornerback C.J. Henderson (shoulder) and safety Juston Burris (groin) are considered questionable to return.

The Buccaneers punted four times in the first half and they’ve done it twice more since the break. They also saw running back Leonard Fournette stopped short on a fourth down run on the Carolina 25-yard-line, so they continue to trail 7-0.