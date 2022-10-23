Bradley Chubb has heard trade reports, but he’s focused on the task at hand

October 23, 2022
Last year, the Broncos traded linebacker Von Miller despite having a 4-4 record through eight games. With the 2022 Broncos slumping to a 2-5 start, trade chatter has emerged regarding linebacker Bradley Chubb.

After Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Chubb was asked about the reports.

“Yeah I heard about them but I’m just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this,” Chubb said, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. “I know it’s a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around.”

It worked out well last year for Miller; he ended up winning a Super Bowl before becoming a free agent and scoring a major deal with the Bills.

Chubb, in the last year of his rookie deal, also is on track to become a free agent in the offseason. Perhaps a high-end contender will make the Broncos an offer they can’t (or at least won’t) refuse for a guy who may be leaving after the season, anyway.

3 responses to "Bradley Chubb has heard trade reports, but he's focused on the task at hand

