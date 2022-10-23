Brandon Jones ruled out with knee injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins were already banged up in the secondary before Sunday night. They are more banged up now.

Safety Brandon Jones injured his left leg in the third quarter against the Steelers. He assisted Duke Riley in bringing down Jaylen Warren after a 7-yard gain on a pass from Kenny Pickett.

His leg appeared to land awkwardly.

Jones limped to the training room after being examined on the sideline.

The Dolphins have ruled him out with a knee injury.

Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem and practice squad elevation Verone McKinley are filling in for Jones.

Cornerback Nik Needham‘s season ended with a torn Achilles, and Byron Jones has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on his ankle/Achilles this offseason. Defensive back Keion Crossen (knee) and cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) are inactive tonight, and Xavien Howard has missed time this season and tonight is playing through a groin injury.