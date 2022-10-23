Breece Hall carted to locker room, out for remainder of game

Getty Images

Jets running back Breece Hall staked the Jets to an early lead in Denver on Sunday, but his day may have come to an end before halftime.

Hall stayed down at the end of a two-yard run late in the second quarter and then went to the sideline for further evaluation. Hall eventually walked gingerly to a cart and took a ride back to the locker room ahead of his teammates.

The Jets have not announced his status yet. They have announced that right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) and wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) are questionable to return after being injured earlier in the half.

Hall’s 62-yard run put the Jets up 7-0, but the Broncos now lead 9-7.

UPDATE 5:36 p.m. ET: The Jets announced Hall is out for the day with a knee injury.