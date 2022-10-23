Breece Hall puts Jets up 7-0 with 62-yard touchdown run

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT
Jets running back Breece Hall has shown a knack for making big plays early in his rookie season and he added another one to the ledger on Sunday.

Hall busted loose for a 62-yard touchdown run on the Jets’ third possession of the first quarter in Denver. Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point pushed the AFC East team’s lead to 7-0 with just under eight minutes off the clock.

Hall now has touchdowns in four straight games and he’s well on his way to putting up over 100 yards from scrimmage for the third straight week.

The two teams traded punts on their first two drives and the Broncos will try to find an answer with Brett Rypien leading their offense.

