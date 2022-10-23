Broncos think Russell Wilson trending in direction of playing Week 8

Getty Images

Brett Rypien started at quarterback for the Broncos against the Jets on Sunday because Russell Wilson was inactive due to a hamstring injury, but it appears the Broncos think it will only be a one-week absence.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at his postgame press conference, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that Wilson is “trending in that direction” when asked if he will play against the Jaguars in London next Sunday.

A report on Sunday morning indicated Wilson is dealing with a partial hamstring tear and such injuries typically lead to an absence of multiple weeks. Wednesday’s practice report will offer some idea about how Wilson is progressing in his return.

Rypien was 24-of-46 for 225 yards and an interception in Sunday’s 16-9 loss.