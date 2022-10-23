Chargers’ J.C. Jackson suffers dislocated kneecap, Brandon Staley calls injury “significant”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT
USA Today

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is likely out for a long time after he was carted off the field today.

Jackson dislocated his kneecap and will have an MRI tomorrow to determine the extent of the damage, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after the game that Jackson had suffered a “significant injury.”

Jackson is in his first year with the Chargers, having signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with them in March. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots and was a Pro Bowler last year.

3 responses to "Chargers' J.C. Jackson suffers dislocated kneecap, Brandon Staley calls injury "significant"

