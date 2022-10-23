Chuba Hubbard questionable to return with Panthers up 21-3

Getty Images

The Panthers may not get running back Chuba Hubbard back on Sunday, but it looks like they’ll be OK without him.

Hubbard left the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and the team is calling him questionable to return.

Hubbard has nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers on Sunday. D'Onta Foreman has 11 carries for 111 yards as the Panthers have had no problem running the ball after trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.

Quarterback P.J. Walker has also thrown a pair of touchdowns and the Panthers are up 21-3 with under five minutes left to play in Charlotte. They came into the game as 13-point underdogs.