D.K. Metcalf out with knee injury

The Seahawks have gotten out to a 17-7 lead over the Chargers in the second quarter. But if they’re going to hold on for the rest of the game, they’ll need to do it without one of their best offensive players.

Seattle announced receiver D.K. Metcalf is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Metcalf was shown on the FOX broadcast heading to the locker room on a cart. Shortly after that, he was announced as out.

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, Metcalf’s last play was a fade route he rain the red zone late in the first quarter. The pass was incomplete as Metcalf didn’t complete the catch as he went to the ground.

Metcalf had a 12-yard catch before exiting the game.

Though Los Angeles was down 17-0, the club got on the board early in the second quarter with running back Austin Ekeler’s 7-yard touchdown run.

