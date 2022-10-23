Dak Prescott has no limitations today

Getty Images

When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a broken bone near his thumb on the first Sunday night of the season, initial reports had him missing at least six weeks. Things quickly became more optimistic, with Dak possibly back in four weeks or even sooner.

Now, exactly six weeks after suffering the injury, Dak is back.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Prescott returns with no limitations whatsoever. He’s healed and he’s ready.

It’s smart for the Cowboys and for Prescott to have waited until he was ready to go. And he gets a couple of manageable games before a bye week (Lions and Bears at home) before a bye week followed by trips to Green Bay and Minnesota.

After that, the big spots are a showdown with the Giants on Thanksgiving, and a visit from the Eagles on Christmas Eve.