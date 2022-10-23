Dak Prescott: The thumb didn’t bother me

Getty Images

Dak Prescott slapped center Tyler Biadasz with his right hand as he ran up the tunnel after a 24-6 victory over the Lions.

“Thumb feels good,” the Cowboys quarterback said, smiling.

Prescott played for the first time since the season opener, having undergone surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. He played without limitations Sunday.

“Yeah, felt great. I felt comfortable with everything,” Prescott said. “The thumb definitely didn’t bother me. Wasn’t a thought in my head. I felt like after a few throws, yeah, I was back into it. That drive before halftime, I felt like I made a few that just said, ‘Hey, we’re good to go; don’t think about anything again.’

“I felt fine, but this is about the team. It’s a great team win. This is what I’ve been watching for the last five weeks — this defense, this special teams, us playing complementary football. It’s great to be back and be a part of it.”

The Cowboys went three-and-out on their first two drives as Prescott appeared to force some things. But he settled down nicely, going 10-of-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

“Once I made some throws, I knew my thumb was good, and I felt like I had the spin back that I’ve had and the confidence,” Prescott said. “Some of those [early] throws were just overconfidence in a sense. Yeah, I’ve got to guard against that, just because sometimes it can lead to turnovers, and that’s the last thing you’re trying to do is put this team in a bad position because I’m overconfident. When you have a defense like this, understand just continue to go through the reads, take a checkdown here and there, and it’ll pay off.”

Prescott finished his day 19-of-25 for 207 yards and a touchdown.

He did not have full practices until this week, so Sunday was about knocking the rust off after six weeks without game action.

“It’s just like anything, especially at the quarterback position, to come back from an injury on your throwing hand, just he needs reps, he needs to continue to get the reps,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’ll get a full week this week going into Chicago. I think that’ll really help him a bunch. Coming out of the Sunday night game and no practice on Wednesday, we were just more throwing routes on air. As much team activity that we can participate in, that’s only going to get him back to where he was coming out of training camp. Obviously, I thought he had a winning performance today.”