D’Andre Swift is not expected to play against Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to return to the lineup on Sunday, but it looks like the Lions will remain without one of their key offensive pieces.

According to multiple reports, running back D'Andre Swift is expected to miss another game. Swift, who was listed as questionable Friday, missed the Lions’ last two games with ankle and shoulder injuries and last week’s bye was apparently not enough time for him to get back into the mix.

Jamaal Williams will be in line to start in place of Swift again this Sunday.

The Lions have already ruled out wide receiver DJ Chark with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is listed as questionable along with Swift.