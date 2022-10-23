Daniel Bellinger traveling with Giants after being taken to hospital for eye injury

Getty Images

Blood could be seen dripping from Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger‘s left eye as he was carted off the field after a catch during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars and Bellinger did not stop in the team’s locker room for further evaluation.

Bellinger was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, but the Giants announced said that the rookie has been released and will be traveling back with the rest of the squad. The team also said Bellinger will see an ophthalmologist on Monday.

Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t add any details, but said it looks like Bellinger took a punch to the face.

The Giants also had right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson leave the game with knee injuries. Neal is reportedly believed to be dealing with an MCL injury.