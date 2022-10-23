Derrick Henry rushes for 128, Titans beat Colts 19-10

Getty Images

The Titans didn’t get an offensive touchdown on Sunday.

But by forcing three turnovers, including a pick-six, they didn’t need one. Tennessee moved to 4-2 on the season with a 19-10 victory over division-rival Indianapolis.

The Titans took control of the game with their defense on a two-possession stretch in the second quarter. Defensive back Andrew Adams intercepted quarterback Matt Ryan and took it back 76 yards for a touchdown.

Then on the next drive, linebacker David Long picked off Ryan, which led to a field goal.

Randy Bullock made a strong case for special teams player of the week, hitting field goals from 27, 28, 38, and 48-yards out.

The Colts narrowed the deficit to six in the fourth quarter when kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed a 50-yard field goal.

But on the next possession, Titans tight end Austin Hooper kept a key drive going midway through the fourth quarter when he nearly had a pass broken up over the middle but secured it before going to the ground. Indianapolis challenged the play but the ruling on the field stood as called, as Hooper controlled the ball after bobbling it.

That play allowed Tennessee to go up by multiple possessions with a 48-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

On the ensuing drive, officials found that receiver Michael Pittman fumbled after head coach Mike Vrabel challenged an incomplete pass. That essentially put the game away.

But Derrick Henry was the one to finish the Colts off, taking a 21-yard carry on second-and-8 out of the two-minute warning.

Henry finished the game with 128 yards on 30 carries. He also had three catches for 10 yards.

Hooper led the team with three catches for 56 yards.

On the other side, Ryan finished 33-of-44 for 243 yards with a touchdown and two picks. Jonathan Taylor had just 58 yards on 10 carries. Parris Campbell caught 10 passes for 70 yards with a third-quarter touchdown.

Now at 4-2, the Titans will travel to Houston to play the Texans next week.

The 3-3-1 Colts will host the Commanders in Indianapolis for Week Eight.