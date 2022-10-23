Falcons lose starting cornerback A.J. Terrell to hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Falcons’ defense is off to an ugly start today in Cincinnati, and it won’t be easy to turn things around without starting cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Terrell was covering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase when he suddenly went to the ground, holding his hamstring. The Falcons quickly announced that he would miss the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

It’s a big loss for the Falcons. Terrell has started every game this season and is one of the key players they need if they’re going to have a chance to contain the Bengals’ passing game.

So far, they aren’t containing the Bengals. Just 11 minutes into the first quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has 143 passing yards and the Bengals lead 14-0.