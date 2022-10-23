Giants lead Jaguars 13-11 at the half

Getty Images

The Giants and Jaguars each opened Sunday’s game with touchdown drives, but the pace of scoring has dropped off from there.

Neither team found the end zone again before halftime, but the Giants were able to close out the second quarter with a field goal that put them up 13-11 at the break.

The Giants scored first on a Darius Slayton touchdown catch and the Jags moved in front when they followed Travis Etienne‘s first NFL touchdown run with a two-point conversion. The teams traded field goals and it looked like the Jaguars were driving for a lead in the final four minutes of the half when Giants safety Xavier McKinney stripped Etienne of the ball. Julian Love recovered in the end zone for a touchback and the Giants embarked on their scoring drive.

Daniel Jones is 15-of-22 for 168 yards and he’s run four times for 37 yards. Saquon Barkley has not had the same success on the ground as he has just 18 yards on nine carries.

Etienne has 43 yards on six carries for the Jags and Trevor Lawrence is 13-of-21 for 182 yards. Former Giant Evan Engram has three catches for 55 yards against his former team.

The Giants saw a handful of players leave the game with injuries. Right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson were ruled out with knee injuries and tight end Daniel Bellinger was carted off shortly before Graham Gano‘s field goal put the Giants into the lead.