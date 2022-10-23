Gus Edwards touchdown gives Ravens 13-10 halftime lead over Browns

Getty Images

Welcome back, Gus Edwards.

Playing in his first game since suffering a torn ACL last September, Edwards scored on a 7-yard touchdown late in the first half to give Baltimore a 13-10 lead over Cleveland.

The Browns got off to a strong start in Baltimore, with running back Nick Chubb scoring a 2-yard touchdown on the opening possession. Then kicker Cade York hit a 41-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter to put Cleveland up 10-3.

But another Justin Tucker field goal cut Cleveland’s advantage to 10-6. And then Baltimore went on a long 10-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:11 off the clock to take the lead.

The Browns moved the ball on their ensuing drive but had it stall toward midfield and punted.

Lamar Jackson finished the half 4-of-7 passing for 74 yards while rushing for 26 yards. Edwards has 10 carries for 49 yards with a touchdown.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is 12-of-14 passing for 165 yards. Chubb has 20 yards on seven carries.