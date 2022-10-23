Jacoby Brissett fumble leads to Ravens touchdown, Baltimore leads 20-10

Getty Images

Gus Edwards has gotten back in the end zone — in part courtesy of Calais Campbell and the Ravens defense.

With 7:39 left in the third quarter, the Ravens lead the Browns 20-10.

Cleveland’s defense got off to a good start in the second half, getting a pair of sacks on Jackson to force a three-and-out.

But head coach Kevin Stefanski elected to come out throwing in the second half, to poor results. Brissett was sacked on first down and was strip-sacked by Campbell on third down to give Baltimore an extra possession deep in Cleveland territory.

It took eight plays to go 25 yards, but the Ravens finished the possession on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with Edwards taking a handoff up the middle for his second score of the day.

Edwards has 51 yards on 12 carries with a pair of TDs in his season debut.