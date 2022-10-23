Jacoby Brissett perfect on first drive as Browns jump out to 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Browns put together a nearly perfect opening drive, going 75 yards in 11 plays after taking the opening kickoff.

Jacoby Brissett was 5-for-5 for 56 yards, hitting David Njoku twice for 26 yards, Nick Chubb for 14, Harrison Bryant for 14 and Donovan Peoples-Jones for 2.

Brissett ran for a first down on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one at the Baltimore 9.

Chubb ended up getting the touchdown on a 2-yard run with 8:23 remaining in the first quarter and has five carries for 18 yards.

Now, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens get an opportunity to answer.