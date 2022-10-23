Jets beat Broncos 16-9 to run win streak to four games

USA Today Sports

The Jets won 10 games over the last three seasons and they are halfway to that total through seven weeks of the 2022 season.

Breece Hall ran for an early 62-yard touchdown and the Jets defense shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 road win. The win is the fourth in a row for the AFC East team and it is their first four-game winning streak since the 2015 season. The Jets are now 5-2 on the year.

The Broncos forced a Jets punt with 90 seconds left in the game and drove the ball to midfield without any timeouts in their pocket. It looked like Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley iced the game with an interception on third down, but it was overturned on a replay. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien threw an incompletion on the next play to end any excitement, however.

The Jets offense was nothing to write home about after Hall’s touchdown run and they lost the impressive rookie to a knee injury late in the second quarter. They managed less than 200 yards after Hall’s touchdown run and quarterback Zach Wilson was just 16-of-26 for 121 yards. The Jets avoided turning the ball over, however, and they were able to turn a Rypien interception and a long pass interference call into two second half field goals.

Hall was joined on the injury list by right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was ruled out with an elbow injury, and wide receiver Corey Davis, who hurt his knee. Their status for next Sunday’s game against the Patriots will be a major storyline for the Jets this week.

Rypien won his first NFL start against the Jets in 2020, but he was 24-of-46 for 225 yards in Sunday’s loss and that was not enough to produce the kind of offense needed to overcome a Jets defense that continues to show that they know how to close out games. The Broncos, who are now 2-5, will spend the week figuring out if Rypien will start in London against Jacksonville or if Russell Wilson will be able to return from his hamstring injury.