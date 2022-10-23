Jets beat Broncos 16-9 to run win streak to four games

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

The Jets won 10 games over the last three seasons and they are halfway to that total through seven weeks of the 2022 season.

Breece Hall ran for an early 62-yard touchdown and the Jets defense shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 road win. The win is the fourth in a row for the AFC East team and it is their first four-game winning streak since the 2015 season. The Jets are now 5-2 on the year.

The Broncos forced a Jets punt with 90 seconds left in the game and drove the ball to midfield without any timeouts in their pocket. It looked like Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley iced the game with an interception on third down, but it was overturned on a replay. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien threw an incompletion on the next play to end any excitement, however.

The Jets offense was nothing to write home about after Hall’s touchdown run and they lost the impressive rookie to a knee injury late in the second quarter. They managed less than 200 yards after Hall’s touchdown run and quarterback Zach Wilson was just 16-of-26 for 121 yards. The Jets avoided turning the ball over, however, and they were able to turn a Rypien interception and a long pass interference call into two second half field goals.

Hall was joined on the injury list by right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was ruled out with an elbow injury, and wide receiver Corey Davis, who hurt his knee. Their status for next Sunday’s game against the Patriots will be a major storyline for the Jets this week.

Rypien won his first NFL start against the Jets in 2020, but he was 24-of-46 for 225 yards in Sunday’s loss and that was not enough to produce the kind of offense needed to overcome a Jets defense that continues to show that they know how to close out games. The Broncos, who are now 2-5, will spend the week figuring out if Rypien will start in London against Jacksonville or if Russell Wilson will be able to return from his hamstring injury.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Jets beat Broncos 16-9 to run win streak to four games

  1. Broncos could have started Josh Johnson, a veteran who looked good when he played last year and in the preseason, but they went with Brett Rypien instead. Yet another very questionable Hackett decision. I can’t imagine he’s going to be back next year at this point.

  4. The Jets will be 0 – 8!! LMAO!! If the Beantown Troll keeps predicting a Jet loss, sooner or later he’s got to be right. No? LMAO!!

  5. Jets are no joke anymore. Saleh is the guy they’ve been waiting for. He’s changing the culture.

    Hope the news on Hall isn’t as bad as it sounds.

  6. The Jets offense was MIA today. The defense was excellent, the kicker was better and a win is a win..

    And the gift of the Patriots under the Jets looking up at their rear no matter what they do in their next game made it better.!

  8. Please fire this man tonight. He’s NOT a head coach. Terrible hire just admit the mistake and move forward this season is lost. Start the fire sale along with Russ if you can get a ham sammich for him do it!

  10. Easy Jest’s fans – you’ll be lucky if your 3-7 from here on out! Those wins will be against the Lions, Jags & NE – all home games.

  12. ajg314 says:
    October 23, 2022 at 7:43 pm
    The Jets will be 0 – 8!! LMAO!! If the Beantown Troll keeps predicting a Jet loss, sooner or later he’s got to be right. No? LMAO!!

    ————

    I’m m telling you if we bet the opposite on everything he says, we’d be raking in the cash

  13. If you’re a Denver fan and you thought the last 6 years have sucked, the next 6 years are going to be worse. Hard to imagine.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.