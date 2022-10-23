Jets believe Breece Hall tore his ACL

Getty Images

The Jets won their fourth straight game on Sunday, but they lost a key part of their early success.

Rookie running back Breece Hall left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out a short time later. After the 16-9 win over the Broncos was in the books, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the team believes Hall tore his ACL.

If that’s confirmed, the second-round pick’s season will be over. That will be a big loss for the Jets because Hall has scored in each game of their winning streak and shown a big-play ability that few others in the offense have flashed this season.

Sunday’s touchdown was a 62-yard run in the first quarter and it marked the only time the Jets found the end zone all day. Hall had four carries for 72 yards overall on Sunday and has 80 carries for 463 yards for the season.

The Jets also had right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker leave with an elbow injury and wide receiver Corey Davis exit with a knee injury. Saleh said Davis’ injury is not believed to be serious while Vera-Tucker will be evaluated further on Monday.