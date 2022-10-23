Jimmy Garoppolo interception lets Chiefs hold onto lead before halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers were handed a golden opportunity to take a halftime lead over the Chiefs. But it didn’t happen.

After Chiefs return man Skyy Moore muffed a punt deep in Chiefs territory with Kansas City up 14-13 less than two minutes before halftime, the 49ers seemed poised to at least kick a field goal and take a halftime lead.

But Garoppolo made a bad throw that Joshua Williams intercepted, and that let the Chiefs keep their lead into the half.

It’s been a back-and-forth first half. New 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has played well, with six carries for 39 yards and one catch for 13 yards, and San Francisco jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.

After that, however, Mecole Hardman ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another as the Chiefs took the lead.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo interception lets Chiefs hold onto lead before halftime

  1. One pick down and at least one more to go for 2-Int Jimmy G. It’s the one thing you can always count on him for…

  2. Did y’all see CMC wide open underneath for a walk in touchdown on that play? Neither did Jimmy G.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.