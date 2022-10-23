Jimmy Garoppolo interception lets Chiefs hold onto lead before halftime

Getty Images

The 49ers were handed a golden opportunity to take a halftime lead over the Chiefs. But it didn’t happen.

After Chiefs return man Skyy Moore muffed a punt deep in Chiefs territory with Kansas City up 14-13 less than two minutes before halftime, the 49ers seemed poised to at least kick a field goal and take a halftime lead.

But Garoppolo made a bad throw that Joshua Williams intercepted, and that let the Chiefs keep their lead into the half.

It’s been a back-and-forth first half. New 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has played well, with six carries for 39 yards and one catch for 13 yards, and San Francisco jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.

After that, however, Mecole Hardman ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another as the Chiefs took the lead.