Josey Jewell inactive for Broncos

With the Broncos ruling quarterback Russell Wilson out on Sunday, the Broncos were down to four questionable players for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

One of them won’t be playing. Linebacker Josey Jewell is inactive with a knee injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones, guard Quinn Meinerz, and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams are all in the lineup.

In addition to Wilson and Jewell, the Broncos have scratched wide receiver Jalen Virgil, safety Caden Sterns, cornerback Essang Bassey, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Jets ruled wide receiver Elijah Moore and defensive end Jermaine Johnson out during the week. With Moore out, Denzel Mims is active for the first time this season.

Quarterback Mike White, safety Ashtyn Davis, cornerback Bryce Hall, and tight end Jeremy Ruckert are also inactive this Sunday.