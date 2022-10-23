Josh Jacobs carries Raiders to 38-20 victory over Texans

Getty Images

The Raiders trailed the Texans 20-17 in the third quarter. Then, they didn’t.

Josh Jacobs took over the game, running for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. His touchdown runs, all of which came in the second half, covered 4, 7 and 15 yards.

The Raiders won 38-20. Las Vegas moves to 2-4 and Houston fell to 1-4-1.

Jacobs had only 10 carries for 45 yards at halftime, and the Raiders were tied 10-10 with the Texans. He had 10 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the second half.

Jacobs now has 441 rushing yards and six touchdowns his past three games.

The Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Jacobs had his second and third touchdowns of the game.

Raiders safety Duron Harmon put an exclamation point on the win when he intercepted Davis Mills and returned it 73 yards to the end zone for a pick-six with 3:26 left. It came in Harmon’s 10th season, in his 150th game and on his 23rd career interception.

Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, with Davante Adams catching eight for 95.

Mills was 28-of-41 for 302 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while rookie Dameon Pierce ran for 92 yards on 20 carries.