Josh Jacobs scores second touchdown of the day, tops 100 yards

Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the day on a 7-yard run, allowing the Raiders to regain the lead over the Texans. Las Vegas is back ahead 24-20.

Jacobs has 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

It is Jacobs’ third consecutive 100-yard game. He had 28 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos and 21 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.

The Raiders trailed 20-17 before going 76 yards in only seven plays.

They have scored touchdowns on both possessions of the second half. The Texans got a field goal and a touchdown on their first two possessions of the second half.

The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.