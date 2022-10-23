Jourdan Lewis carted to training room after interception

Posted by Charean Williams on October 23, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis intercepted Jared Goff to stymie another Lions drive, this time with 8:25 remaining.

Lewis, though, injured his foot on the play and is questionable to return.

He tried to walk off the field before falling to the ground. He needed assistance to the sideline, where a cart took him to the training room.

It was the Lions’ third turnover of the day.

Goff threw an interception to Trevon Diggs on the third play from scrimmage of the second half, and Jamaal Williams fumbled at the Dallas 1-yard line on first-and-goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys cling to a 10-6 lead.

