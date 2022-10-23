Lions’ five turnovers gift Dallas a 24-6 win in Dak Prescott’s return

Posted by Charean Williams on October 23, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Dak Prescott returned, seeing action for the first time since the season opener. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he and the Cowboys will take it.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Lions had five turnovers in a 24-6 victory that wasn’t as lopsided as it might seem. The Lions entered the fourth quarter down 10-6 and were on the doorstep of taking the lead.

Detroit reached the Dallas 1-yard line on a 17-yard catch-and-run by Brock Wright early in the fourth quarter. On first-and-goal, Jamaal Williams lost control of the ball after being hit by DeMarcus Lawrence and fumbled. Anthony Barr recovered at the 1 to preserve Dallas’ lead.

Jared Goff threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles as Detroit handed the Cowboys the game, with all five giveaways coming in the second half.

The Lions fell to 1-5 and the Cowboys improved to 5-2.

It was the first game Prescott played since fracturing his right thumb. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard throw to Peyton Hendershot with 1:55 remaining.

Tony Pollard rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries, and Elliott had 57 on 15 totes.

CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 70 yards.

Cowboys rookie edge rusher Sam Williams had three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis had interceptions, with Lewis injuring his foot and needing a cart to reach the training room after his fourth quarter pick.

Donovan Wilson, Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong had the Cowboys’ other sacks.

8 responses to “Lions’ five turnovers gift Dallas a 24-6 win in Dak Prescott’s return

  3. Detroit self destructs again but the Diggs interception clearly bounced off the ground and NY doesn’t even bother to look. Then the RB gets body slammed after the whistle and no call. Goff is definitely not a starter in the league so the rebuild now will be another year while a rookie learns. The only question now is Campbell still in charge next year.

  4. This game was 10-6 deep into the 4th quarter. Dallas is no longer a dangerous team to play.

  6. Poor Cowboy fans. They barely beat the worst defense with help from the officials and they’ll call this a major victory…

  7. Sure, the final score is a bit deceptive.
    But, News Flash: Dallas’ defense is actually pretty good. The create their “gifts”

  8. When you have 5 turnovers- one of which probably hit the ground but wasn’t reviewed by the league, yes, gifted. Even if it’s looked at & called inconclusive, if I were a lions fan I could live with that. But since they didn’t want to overturn it, they didn’t bother looking.

    Lions91 is also right about the RB being body slammed with no call. That was some lopsided officiating to say the least.

