Getty Images

It’s looking good for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews, listed as questionable with a knee injury for today’s game against the Browns, is expected to play, according to multiple reports.

Andrews is the Ravens’ leading receiver with 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns this season. After Lamar Jackson, Andrews has been the second-most important player in the Ravens’ offense.

The 3-3 Ravens are 6.5-point favorites over the 2-4 Browns in an important matchup in the AFC North.