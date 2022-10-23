Marquise Goodwin has two touchdowns, Seahawks lead Chargers 24-14 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The have been a few key injuries on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. But the Seahawks have gone into the locker room with a 24-14 halftime lead.

Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf had to exit the contest with a knee injury and was immediately ruled out. Then late in the second quarter, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury and was also quickly ruled out.

The Seahawks got out to a 17-0 advantage, in part due to a pair of Justin Herbert turnovers. Though Seattle QB1 Geno Smith was picked off on a tipped pass on the first drive, Seattle’s defenses stuffed Austin Ekeler on a fourth-and-1 run to get a turnover on downs. That led to a touchdown.

Then Herbert was picked off on a pass over the middle, leading to a 12-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Walker. And linebacker Darrell Taylor strip-sacked Herbert, returning the fumble deep into L.A. territory to set up another field goal.

The Chargers scored 14 straight points with Ekeler’s 7-yard touchdown and receiver Mike Williams’ 13-yard touchdown reception. But Marquise Goodwin scored his second touchdown of the half on a 23-yard pass from Smith down the left sideline.

Smith was 12-of-17 for 159 yards with a pair of touchdowns and the interception. There was also a fumble on a botched handoff.

Goodwin has caught all four of his targets for 67 yards and two scores.

Herbert is 16-of-25 for 152 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ekeler leads with six catches for 61 yards, plus seven carries for 16 yards.