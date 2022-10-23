Matthew Stafford wants Odell Beckham, Jr. back in L.A.

Getty Images

As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. works toward a return in the middle of November or maybe the middle of December or somewhere in between, the Rams continue to be in the mix. Even if the offer has yet to get OBJ’s attention.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford recently told TMZ.com that he wants to see OBJ back in L.A.

“Absolutely,” Stafford said. “That’s my guy. . . . I keep in contact with him. I know he’s trying to get healthy. We’ll see what happens.”

The Rams will need to be a little more enticing, both financially and competitively, to get Beckham back. At 3-3 and with an offensive line that isn’t getting it done, the Rams are far less attractive in 2022 than they were in 2021.