Mike Evans drop made Steve Wilks think the “football gods” were on their side

Getty Images

The early drop of an easy touchdown by Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans took “the light out” of Tampa Bay on Sunday. It turned the light on for the Panthers.

Watching it happen on the Carolina sideline, interim head coach Steve Wilks liked what he saw.

“I said, ’The football gods are on our side,’” Wilks told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Panthers.

He wasn’t joking. Wilks explained that, in moments like that, he can feel the momentum swing his team’s way.

“You really do,” Wilks said. “When you feel like you’re getting breaks like that because it’s wide open, it’s like, you know, we tripped. Think it was [cornerback Donte Jackson] that tripped.”

Early 7-0 hole avoid, the Panthers went into halftime with a 7-0 lead. Wilks said that the team’s support staff put up signs in the locker room urging the players to “finish, finish, finish,” Wilks said.

“I was very pleased with that,” Wilks added.

He ha to be thrilled with the outcome. Division win. Over the Buccaneers. In the first game without running back Christian McCaffrey.