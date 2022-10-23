Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have too much for the 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers have a good defense. But not good enough to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, ran wild in San Francisco today, passing for 423 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City cruised to a 44-23 win.

The Chiefs got off to a slow start and fell behind 10-0, but after that, Mahomes controlled the game. He could do whatever he wanted, finding open receivers downfield and spreading the ball around to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, both of whom topped 100 receiving yards.

It was the San Francisco debut for the newly arrived running back Christian McCaffrey, and he made a few nice plays, but not enough to make much of a difference for a 49ers offense that made mistake after mistake. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a costly interception before halftime, took a sack in the second half, and then lost a fumble to end the 49ers’ last desperation drive in the fourth quarter.

The 5-2 Chiefs bounced back nicely from their disappointing loss to the Bills last week, and they’re in great shape in the AFC West. The 3-4 49ers demonstrated with the McCaffrey trade that they’re all-in to win this season, but today they came up well short.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have too much for the 49ers

  2. If you told me that Patrick Mahomes and the KC offense would be up by 21 pts against the #1 overall defense – I would have believed you.

    That guy is something to watch (and endure for opposing fans). The killer 3rd & long conversions weren’t even the difference. KC just has too many weapons to scheme against with Mahomes under center.

    As for Shanahan, the difference in coaching was glaring. One team was bold, innovative and confident – the other was the 49ers.

    3-4 isn’t the end of our season but we have a week to get it together against LA who aren’t a cake walk.

    Go Niners

  3. I fully expect these two teams to face off in the Super Bowl again if not this year, but in the coming years.

  4. Rough loss for the football media, you guys still got the 3-4 Niners in your top 10 power rankings? Best 3-4 team in the league at least I’m sure right?

  9. IF the Chiefs offensive line would turn in that game each week they’ll beat anyone, including the greatest team in NFL history, the 2022 Buffalo Bills.

  10. The worst thing you can do when playing Reid/Mahomes is get a 2 score lead. They just start doing things that aren’t natural.

  11. Chiefs recievers and Mahomes are starting to get comfortable which is bad news for all the “they can’t win without Tyrek” crowd. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing TD’s, highest scoring offense in the NFL, put up another 400+ game, also helped that they had Willie Gay back.

  12. As great as Mahomes played, PFF will still rank him #12 or #13 for the week according to their inane system. Wait for it…

  13. Maybe the 49ers should have sent those picks for an upgrade at QB instead. Just about anyone would be better than Jimmy Turnovers.

  14. Hildave15 says:
    October 23, 2022 at 7:48 pm
    IF the Chiefs offensive line would turn in that game each week they’ll beat anyone, including the greatest team in NFL history, the 2022 Buffalo Bills.
    //////////////////////////
    No they wouldn’t.

  15. Over 500 yds passing, 10 different recievers…I think it’s fair to say, they don’t miss Tyreek.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.