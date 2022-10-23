Patrick Mahomes wins his 55th game, tied for second most in first 70 starts

Getty Images

On Sunday in Santa Clara, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes started his 70th career game. He won for the 55th time.

Per the NFL, that ties him with Ken Stabler for the second most wins in 70 starts in league history.

Both trail only former Browns quarterback Otto Graham, who won 58 of his first 70 starts.

Mahomes also had at least 400 passing yards and at least three touchdown passes for the eighth time in his career. That ties Mahomes with Dan Marino for the eighth most in the first six season of a player’s career.

And Mahomes still has 10 games to go in 2022.