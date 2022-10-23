Pete Carroll: X-Rays for D.K. Metcalf negative, MRI to come on Monday

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf exited Sunday’s victory over the Chargers in the first half, as he was carted to the locker room with a knee injury.

Seattle isn’t sure exactly the extent of Metcalf’s injury quite yet. But there was at least some positive news from head coach Pete Carroll after the game.

“He came down on his knee in an odd way,” Carroll said in his press conference, via Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. “X-rays showed nothing there but we’re going to have to take him back and get tested and checked out with MRIs and all that stuff to make sure.”

Metcalf went down after trying to catch a deep pass to the end zone in the first quarter. He went back to the locker room on a cart and was soon after ruled out with a knee issue.

Metcalf had a 12-yard catch during the game.

He entered Week Seven with 30 catches for 406 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Seahawks host the Giants next Sunday.