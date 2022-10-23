Phillip Dorsett’s touchdown catch gives Texans 20-17 lead on Raiders

Getty Images

A track meet has broken out in the second half in Las Vegas. The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.

Houston has scored twice and Las Vegas once in three second half possessions between them. The Texans lead 20-17 with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 35-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half, completing an eight-play, 67-yard drive that stalled at the Las Vegas 17.

The Raiders answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter. Their 17-13 lead was short lived.

Davis Mills led the Texans right down the field, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett with 3:14 left in the quarter. It ended a six-play, 74-yard drive.

Mills is 17-of-23 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while Derek Carr has completed 14 of 19 passes for 147 yards and a score.

Jacobs has 15 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Dameon Pierce has 17 carries for 83 yards.