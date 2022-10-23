Raheem Mostert scores on 8-yard reception to give Miami an early 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ opening possession didn’t start out promising.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was called for a false start before the first snap, and then Tyreek Hill was stopped by Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet for a 4-yard loss on a throw behind the line of scrimmage.

It set up a second-and-19 and the Dolphins had the Steelers right where they wanted them.

Tua Tagovailoa completed a 20-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle to get the Dolphins out of the hole. From there, it was easy.

Raheem Mostert capped off the nine-play, 71-yard drive with an 8-yard reception from Tagovailoa to give the Dolphins an early 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa completed 6 of 7 passes for 68 yards and the touchdown, with Hill catching three for 22.