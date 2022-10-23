Raiders, Texans tied 10-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Texans had three drives in the first half, not counting a one-play sack to end the first half. They should have scored on all three.

Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a chip-shot, 39-yard field goal wide right after the Texans stalled at the Las Vegas 21 on their first drive. Chris Moore than caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills, and Fairbairn made a 55-yard field goal after the Texans were stopped at the Raiders 37.

The Raiders scored a late first half touchdown to head to the locker room tied 10-10.

Daniel Carlson connected on a 50-yard field goal on the Raiders’ first drive, and then on their last drive of the half, Las Vegas went 82 yards in 10 plays.

Mack Hollins caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 25 seconds left in the half.

Carr completed 11 of 14 passes for 111 yards, and Josh Jacobs rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries.

Mills was 11-of-15 for 95 yards and the touchdown, and Dameon Pierce rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries.