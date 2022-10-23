Ravens activate Gus Edwards, put J.K. Dobbins on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens will have a different look in their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Gus Edwards has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He takes the roster spot of J.K. Dobbins, who has been placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Edwards tore his ACL ahead of the 2021 season, so it has been a long time since he’s been in the lineup for a game.

“Gus is looking really good,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week, via the team’s website. “I think he’s on track. We’re really excited about having him back.”

The Ravens also signed cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad and elevated linebacker Devon Kennard for Sunday’s game. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was not called up after signing with the team early this week.