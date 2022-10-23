Ravens hold on to defeat Browns 23-20

Getty Images

For a little bit, it looked like the Ravens might blow another double-digit, fourth-quarter lead.

But that did not end up being the case in Week Seven, as Baltimore held on to defeat Cleveland 23-20.

The Browns had a chance to score late in the fourth quarter when down by three, but a pair of penalties wiped chances off the board.

Receiver Amari Cooper was called for offensive pass interference on third-and-2 that negated a 34-yard touchdown. Then kicker Cade York was set up for a 55-yard touchdown. But a questionable false start penalty before the field goal attempt moved things five yards back. York’s 60-yard attempt was blocked, essentially sealing the victory for Baltimore.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards played well in his 2022 debut, coming off a torn ACL. He rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was 9-of-16 passing for 120 yards, adding 59 yards on the ground. The Browns actually shut out tight end Mark Andrews, who was questionable to play. He had no catches on two targets.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett was 22-of-27 for 258 yards but lost one of his two fumbles. Nick Chubb had 91 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Kareem Hunt also had a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The 4-3 Ravens have a quick turnaround, as they will go to play the 3-4 Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The 2-5 Browns will host the 4-3 Bengals next Monday night.