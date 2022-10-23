Report: Russell Wilson has a partial hamstring tear

Getty Images

Even wolverine blood has its limits.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s basically a partial tear. Per Rapoport, it’s usually a 3-4 week injury.

Wilson won’t play today. Next week, the Broncos face the Jaguars in London, followed by a bye. It makes sense to give him two weeks off in order to give him four full weeks between games, with a return when the Broncos face the Titans in Tennessee.

There’s an interesting business question that relates to the looming London trip. Does it make more sense for Wilson to stay in Denver and work on getting better in lieu of traveling from Colorado to London and back again? The NFL surely would like to have Wilson help promote the product in England as the third and final UK game for 2022 happens.

Then again, if that promotion looks anything like Wilson’s promotion of Subway sandwiches, maybe 345 will be fine with Russ staying in the 303 area code.