Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after Titans beat Colts

Getty Images

Could it be time for Malik Willis in Tennessee?

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was in a walking boot with an ankle injury as he did his postgame press conference following Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Colts.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Sometimes that comes with the territory, right? I’m going to be there if I can at all possible. So I’m going to do everything I can this week to get it right and do the best I can for Sunday.”

Tannehill added the walking boot was to take some pressure off the ankle.

Tannehill finished the game 13-of-20 passing for 132 yards. He also had four carries for 6 yards, though several of those were kneel downs.

The Titans have Willis, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, behind Tannehill. He was on the field for a snap when Tannehill initially injured his ankle. But Tannehill came back in. Willis also was on the field for a botched handoff between him and Tannehill on a trick play.

Tannehill’s ankle will be worth monitoring through the practice week as the Titans get ready to play the Texans in Week Eight.