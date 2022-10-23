Steve Wilks: It’s going to be hard to pull P.J. Walker out

Getty Images

The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of the 2022 season when they beat the Buccaneers 21-3 after entering the game as 13-point underdogs and quarterback P.J. Walker had a strong game to help them to the win.

Walker was 16-of-22 for 177 yards and two touchdown passes during the win. He was starting his second straight game in place of the injured Baker Mayfield and Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks was asked about the team’s plans at quarterback next week.

Mayfield could be cleared to return and Sam Darnold has been practicing in a bid to come off of injured reserve, but Wilks said it will be difficult to go away from the hot hand.

“It’s going to be hard to pull him out,” Wilks said in his postgame press conference.

The Panthers will be in Atlanta next Sunday.