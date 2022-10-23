Sunday Night Football: Emmanuel Ogbah inactive, but Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead will play

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in Sunday Night Football. His back injury will keep him sidelined as he’s listed among the team’s inactives.

But the Dolphins will have left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), right tackle Greg Little (Achilles), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand). All are dressed despite being given a questionable designation.

Miami’s other inactives are running back Myles Gaskin, defensive back Keion Crossen (knee), receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) and third quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb).

The Steelers’ inactives are cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), third quarterback Mason Rudolph, receiver Steven Sims (hamstring), offensive lineman Kendrick Green and linebacker Mark Robinson.