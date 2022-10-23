Sunday Night Football: Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

Posted by Charean Williams on October 23, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions in the final three minutes, denying them a comeback victory over the Dolphins. Miami held on for a 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh as neither team scored in the second half.

The Steelers dropped four interceptions and threw three of them. That was the difference as Miami improved to 4-3 in breaking a three-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh fell to 2-5.

The Dolphins could have had a two-score lead with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter, but Mike McDaniel ignored the analytics — it was close — and decided to go for it on fourth-and-three at the Pittsburgh 14. Chase Edmonds was stopped by Myles Jack for no gain.

That kept the Steelers’ hopes alive late.

The Steelers drove to the Miami 15, where they faced a third-and-one. An illegal shift was followed by offensive holding on Dan Moore. That left Pittsburgh with a third-and-16. Kenny Pickett tried to hit Diontae Johnson and safety Jevon Holland stepped in front of the pass at the Miami 18. He returned it 33 yards to the Pittsburgh 49 after Pickett forced him out with 2:57 left.

Pickett’s play prevented a pick-six and allowed the Steelers one more chance at a game-winner after the Dolphins went three-and-out.

The Steelers drove from their own 13 after a Miami punt to the Dolphins 25 with 25 seconds left. Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Pickett in the end zone on a pass intended for Johnson to end it.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 35 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle caught four passes for 88 yards and Tyreek Hill two for 72. Raheem Mostert rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries.

Pickett went 32-of-44 for 257 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Justin Bethel had the other interception of Pickett, which came in the first half.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win

  1. I don’t see all the upside in Pickett. Trubisky probably blows Miami out tonight. They should think about lining up Pickens in the secondary…. Or anyone with a functioning hand to catch one of those 4 easy interceptions Tua was gifting them.

    Pickett is a bum, Pickens is Him.

  2. Congrats to the Dolphins first. Steelers with undisciplined penalties, shooting themselves in the foot. Too many 3 and outs, and poor execution in the red zone kills them. And when you’re playing a good opponent like the Dolphins, well you see what happens.

    Still Go Steelers! Love ‘em no matter what.

  3. Tua tried to give it to them and they just wouldn’t take it. Pickett HAS to preserve the FG on the next to last drive. You CANNOT throw THAT pick with 2:37 left and 2 TO’s on the board. They could have at least tied it on the last drive before throwing that 2nd pick at the end. Fish got lucky tonight, but it doesn’t feel good.

  6. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory! Clock management and poor QB play at the end did in the Steelers.As a Biils fan, I wanted the Steelers to win.
    I’m not sold on Pickett. Are they “rookie” mistakes or bonehead mistakes. Time will tell.

  7. The Fins looked out of sync even with Tua back & obviously showing no ill effects from his concussion. It still remains to be seen IF he can healthy from here on out & with that OL it’s doubtful & the Dolphin D is terrible. Pittsburgh on the other hand is hot garbage & Trubisky should have started & would’ve given them a better chance & I probably wouldn’t want to sit next to Flores on the trip back to Pittsburgh.

  8. Run, Run, Pass. Such complex offensive game plans by the genius Matt Canada. The defense did its part today.

  10. It was hard to watch the Steelers offense. 4th quarter, down by 6, they call jet sweep (fake reverse) and then a fake jet sweep – shuffle pass. I mean they have some great WRs, it’s painful to watch these shot passes. Later in Q4, third and 3, they complete a 2yd pass. Terrible

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.