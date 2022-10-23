Sunday Night Football: Tua Tagovailoa passes for 180 yards in the first half as Dolphins lead 16-10

Getty Images

The Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa back, and with him, their offense.

Miami gained 246 yards in the first half as Tagovailoa threw for 180, and the Dolphins lead the Steelers 16-10 at halftime on Sunday Night Football.

The Dolphins led 13-0, but the Steelers settled down and came roaring back. They scored 10 consecutive points to close within a field goal.

Pittsburgh got a 45-yard field goal from Chris Boswell with 11:44 remaining in the second quarter and added a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens. Pickens made a spectacular catch, tapping the toe of his second foot down inbounds to make it a legal reception.

The Dolphins closed out the half with a 47-yard field goal from Jason Sanders, who kicked 24 and 42 yarders in the first quarter.

Miami scored its touchdown on the opening possession, going 71 yards in nine plays as Raheem Mostert caught an 8-yard reception from Tagovailoa for the early 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa is 14-of-23 for 180 yards, and Jaylen Waddle has three receptions for 63 yards. Mostert has seven carries for 44 yards.

Pickett has completed 13 of 16 passes for 90 yards, while Pickett has four catches for 47 yards.