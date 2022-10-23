Tanya Snyder caps address to fans by invoking the team’s former name

Getty Images

The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant.

With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday.

Addressing fans on alumni day at FedEx Field, Tanya Snyder capped her remarks with, “Hail to the Redskins.”

The information came from Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. Per Fortier, Tanya Snyder’s invocation of the team’s former name was “well received.”

We asked the Commanders whether Tanya Snyder did indeed say what she reportedly said.

“Yes, she did, celebrating all our legends, who were here for Alumni Homecoming Weekend,” a Washington spokesperson told PFT via text message.

So, basically, the team thinks it’s OK to periodically use the nickname that was retired due to the fact that it had become a dictionary-defined slur. On special occasions only, apparently.

That shouldn’t be how it works. It’s one thing to celebrate former teams or players or whatever. But the former name is gone for one very specific reason. It shouldn’t be brought back.

While it may curry favor with some fans, it won’t help win votes among the owners who may eventually decide whether Daniel Snyder should be compelled to sell.

If/when that happens, it’s safe to say that next owner will publicly mention the former name of the team exactly as frequently as the new owner publicly mentions the name of the former owner.