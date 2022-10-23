Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders out-play Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

Getty Images

It was a matchup of Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke and Packers legend Aaron Rodgers. And Heinicke came out on top.

Heinicke completed 20 of 31 passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, as the Commanders beat the Packers 23-21. Heinicke made some particularly big plays late in the game, as the Commanders came from behind to take the lead in the third quarter and then held on to win in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers was not good, averaging just 4.7 yards per pass while completing 21 of 32 passes for 151 yards. He did have two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, but he played such cautious football that he wasn’t giving the Packers much of a chance.

The loss drops the Packers to 3-4 and raises serious questions about when — and if — they can turn things around. If they don’t start playing better in a hurry, this season may represent a waste of their last, best chance to win a title with Rodgers.

The Commanders are also 3-4, and they have to feel awfully good about it. After losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz, it would have been easy for them to pack it in and give up. Instead, they played inspired football, and Heinicke out-played Rodgers.