Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders out-play Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

It was a matchup of Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke and Packers legend Aaron Rodgers. And Heinicke came out on top.

Heinicke completed 20 of 31 passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, as the Commanders beat the Packers 23-21. Heinicke made some particularly big plays late in the game, as the Commanders came from behind to take the lead in the third quarter and then held on to win in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers was not good, averaging just 4.7 yards per pass while completing 21 of 32 passes for 151 yards. He did have two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, but he played such cautious football that he wasn’t giving the Packers much of a chance.

The loss drops the Packers to 3-4 and raises serious questions about when — and if — they can turn things around. If they don’t start playing better in a hurry, this season may represent a waste of their last, best chance to win a title with Rodgers.

The Commanders are also 3-4, and they have to feel awfully good about it. After losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz, it would have been easy for them to pack it in and give up. Instead, they played inspired football, and Heinicke out-played Rodgers.

43 responses to “Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders out-play Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

  5. Another week, and another failed 4th quarter comeback from Aaron Rodgers. And, it’s not about how many comebacks he’s had – it’s the Percentage. And, on that score he is clearly the worst allegedly great QB. One chart I saw didn’t even have him in the top 100 (ONE HUNDRED) by percentage.

  13. I guess this makes the pitiful Lions better then the Packers since they Beat Washington. Oh my….

  14. If Buffalo is favored by fewer than 20 points next week, I’m taking out the biggest loan I can get to bet on them.

  15. Wishing Wentz a complete recovery but when it comes to the game, him not playing is what might be just the thing Washington needs to turn things around.

  16. Great game, Commanders! The only thing that would have made it sweeter was if they had beat a team with a winning record.

  18. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    It only gets worse from here GB, you play the Bills next week. Lol.

  22. The two best QBs in the last 10+ years are seeing their team implode. Guess it was eventual.

  23. It’s always a good Sunday watching Rodgers roll his eyes at his teammates and show them up.

  24. This has everything to do with the packers stinking & very little to do with anything else

  25. Can’t wait to see who Aaron blames this loss on. We all know he won’t take any of the blame.

  26. I wonder who AR12 will blame for this loss. He’s going to run out of teammates and coaches to blame before the season is over.

  28. joestemme says:
    October 23, 2022 at 4:27 pm
  31. Tough day for the football media. You guys still got the Packers top 10 in the power rankings?

  33. I like teams that don’t get beat by 2-4 teams and their 2nd string qb.. Things are not looking good in cheeseland whatsoever after this huge loss!

  34. Not to worry, we’ll still be ranked #1 this week and they’ll hand me the MVP award again this season.

  37. Hey Packers ownership – how’s that bloated lopsided very team unfriendly contract for Rodgers working out? …chirp…chirp… chirp…

  38. upnorthvikesfan says:
    October 23, 2022 at 4:33 pm
  40. Aaron Rodgers: “If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix”

    Aaron didn’t realize that when the team is under .500 for the season, the front office is usually looking to trade players for draft picks for the future.

    Aaron’s contract makes him untradeable, so who does Rogers lose from the current team for 2023 draft picks?

  42. You would have thought that AR, knowing that Davante Adams was gone, would have attended OTAs in order to work with his young receivers. He can blame young receivers and their lack of development all he wants, but this is on him and his gargantuan ego.

    Oh well – he got his money from the team so why should he care?

